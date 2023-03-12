Ram Charan Participates in Meet and Greet With Fans in Los Angeles

Global Star Ram Charan loves to engage with his fans from time to time. His fans have an out-of-the-world experience when they get to interact with him on special occasions. At a time when he is in the US in the run-up to Sunday's Oscars event, the Mega Power Star spared no efforts to give his US-based fans an opportunity to be with him.

In Los Angeles, the 'RRR' actor was in for immense love from his international fan base. He met his fans from different States of the US in Los Angeles on March 11th.

The meet-and-greet, organized by several fan groups and associations in the country, took place at Los Feliz Blvd. It began with a formal puja followed by Ram Charan getting onto the dais amid cheers by his loyal fans.

The fans' enthusiasm and cheers were met with love and warmth on the part of the 'Rangasthalam' sensation. The event provided an opportunity for fans to interact with their favourite actor, take photographs, and get closer on an emotional level to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Charan said, "I am very happy to meet my fans from different states of the USA. Their love and support have always motivated me to do better. You have come here by travelling long distances. You travelled by road and air. It's always a pleasure to interact with my fans and I thank the Mega Fans Association for organizing this event. We are standing here today because of your unconditional love."

Charan greeted his young fans and described the ongoing US trip as a special one (because of the Oscar nomination for 'Naatu Naatu'). "I am saying this as an Indian. As a Telugu person, we are creating history. The value of what has been achieved today will be known a few years down the line," the Mega Power Star said.

In his speech, he also referred to the stupendous reception that 'Waltair Veerayya' enjoyed recently. He talked about Megastar Chiranjeevi's famous interaction with overseas fans via a Zoom call in January.

The 'RRR' star also appreciated the fan groups for mobilizing donations and organizing different drives for noble purposes.

Ram Charan made it a point to make fans believe that they mean the world to him. He went from one table to another and posed for pics with die-hard fans. The Mega Fans association USA thanked him for the memorable and invaluable gesture.