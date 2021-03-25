Ram Charan Launches First Look Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej's REPUBLIC

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood with his acting chops and killer looks. Currently, he is awaiting for the release of his upcoming film 'REPUBLIC'. Looks like they seem to have kick-started movie promotions of the film. Mega power star Ram Charan has unleashed Sai Dharam Tej's first look poster from 'REPUBLIC'.

The poster went viral on social media in no time. Mega fans are highly circulating on social media. If you haven't seen it yet, here we go. Take a look at the tweet made by Ram Charan along with Sai Dharam Tej's 'REPUBLIC' poster.

The film is directed by Deva Katta and produced by JB Entertainments. Apart from Sai Dharam Tej, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna will appear in prominent roles. The film will hit the big screens on June 4, 2021.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will next be seen in the much-awaited film 'RRR' under the direction of Rajamouli. RRR is slated for release on October 3, 2021. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.