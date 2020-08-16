Ram Charan talked to a media channel and in his interview stated that he is keeping himself fit and trying to be ready for SS Rajamouli's call to re-join RRR, any time. He stated that the director and his family, have recovered from Covid-19 and it is Rajamouli, who altered him and Jr. NTR about the virus.

He did not reveal much about his character, Alluri Seetharama Raju, iconic Telugu Freedom Fighter. But stated that SS Rajamouli has a vision to show the great man in a new light and he is trying to be a part of it.

He praised Jr. NTR as a co-star whom he is finding challenging to share screen with but happy about doing so, as he is able to learn something new from the actor, as well.

He did not share much about Acharya and said that being at home continuously with no activity is a long and boring task, hence, his father Chiranjeevi, is trying to connect with his fans through posts on social media. He is happy that his father is able to find some activity to keep himself engaged and he stated that it is getting hard for him to do so.

Ram Charan did appreciate the fact that he got time to spend with his family and he said that he will cherish it. He commented in a lighter vein that he is waiting for Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej, to get married soon.

He wished his sister, Niharika Konidela on her engagement with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and said that he hopes the marriage will be a memorable event for all the family members to come together & celebrate without Covid scare.