HYDERABAD: In what would be a piece of exciting news for the mega fans, Mega Power Star Ramcharan is speculated on social media to be playing a cameo in Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, being helmed by Tollywood director Krish Jagarlamudi.

After taking a break for a couple of years, Power Star Pawan Kalyan announced that he is going to enthrall the audience with 'Vakeel Saab'. Venu Sri Ram is the director of the flick and major portions of the shooting has already been completed. For his next venture, Pawan Kalyan teamed up with Krish Jagarlamudi. The social media is abuzz with some speculation or the other on this much-awaited project. It is widely believed to be a periodic film. Now with the latest news that Mega Power Star Ram Charan Teja will be appearing in the film in a cameo, all the mega fans, especially the Pawan Kalyan followers, are over the moon.

As of now, the film unit is yet to confirm this exciting piece of news. If this comes true, the mega fans are certain to lap it up as a big treat coming from 'Babai and Abbai' -- Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan. Ram Charan is already expected to make his presence in his Megastar-father Chiranjeevi's next film 'Acharya'. Koratala Siva is the director of the film which incidentally is being produced by Ram Charan himself.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's fans are waiting with bated breath for the completion of 'Vakeel Saab', their star's Telugu remake of Hindi superhit movie, Pink. Recently, a picture from the sets of the movie went viral much to the joy of the fans. In the leaked photo, Pawan was seen in a lawyer's attire. The film is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. SS Thaman is the music director and one of the songs, 'Maguva Maguva' has already turned out to be a chartbuster.

Coming back to Krish Jagarlamudi's film, it is learnt that a big set was already erected in the city for the shooting of the film. Grapevine has it that he is also planning the first schedule of the shooting without featuring Pawan Kalyan.