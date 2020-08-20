Rakul Preet Singh suddenly surged up in demand and many media reports have stated that she will be a part of films with Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya, along with a film directed by Krish.

Most of the reports tried to state that actress will be busy with multiple projects with different stars, once the unlock is completely active in every part of India, ending lockdown restrictions even in Red Zones.

But the truth is that Rakul Preet Singh has signed only one project and she started working on it, in the direction of Krish. Her other projects involve Indian 2 and a Hindi film. She is not part of Naga Chaitanya's next with Vikram Kumar.

Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar are coming together for a film. Movie shoot will start by the end of this year, when situation in Hyderabad City improves. For now, the actor hasn't given his call-sheets to start shooting, yet.

Coming to the projects with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, the actress did not receive any such proposals from directors of the projects, with the two stars.