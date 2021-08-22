Raksha Bandhan 2021: Check Anushka Sharma's Childhood Pics

Bollywood actress and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish her brother Karnesh Sharma a happy Raksha Bandhan by posting then and now pictures of them.

They were seen as children in the first photo, while the second appeared to be an unseen candid shot from one of her wedding.

Anushka captioned her post as “ Unbreakable bond... @Kans26”

Meanwhile, Karnesh shared old pictures, many of which were from their childhood. The last image in the carousel was from last year's Diwali celebrations when Anushka was expecting her first child.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma and his brother Karnesh have their own production house named Clean Slate Filmz. They've produced films including NH10, Pari, and Bulbul.