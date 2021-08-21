Rakhi Sawant To Enter Bigg Boss OTT On Sunday Ka Vaar Episode

Looks like Rakhi Sawant’s hard work has finally paid off as the latest news suggests her entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house. Yes, you read that right. Rakhi will be seen on the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. But as per the speculations, it will be for just one episode and she is not entering as a contestant or challenger like Bigg Boss 14.

During BB14, Rakhi entered the house midway as a challenger. All the challengers that entered with her got eliminated and she was the only one to enter the Top 5. Rakhi even walked away with Rs.14 lakh as contestants were offered to quit the Finale race and walk away with the money bag and Rakhi took the offer.

Recently Rakhi Sawant took to the streets and was seen in her usual antics. She dressed up as Spiderman and was seen walking on the road with a suitcase. She demanded that Bigg Boss call her in the house as well. Rakhi was upset that the makers did not invite an OTT (Over the Top) person like her into the show. She danced on the road and performed some unusual stunts in her superhero costume. The ‘Pardesia’ star said she wouldn’t leave until the makers call her.

Also Read: Sanaya Irani, Neha Marda To Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

She brought a mattress and sat on it, meditating. The entire ordeal went on for a couple of hours. Seems like all this drama has brought her fruitful results. Once again Rakhi will be seen on Bigg Boss. She is set to make her appearance during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode with Karan Johar.

The actor-dancer took to Instagram to share this news and told her fans to wait for her as she is soon going to be seen on BB OTT. “Dekha Aakhir kaar Bigg Boss ne Mujhe bula hi liya .. Meri tapasya safal rahi (See, at last, Bigg Boss invited me, my hard work has paid off),” wrote the actor on ig.

She ends the video by saying that she is coming to celebrate Rakhi with Karan Bhaiya. Catch the Sunday Ka Vaar episode with Karan Johar on Voot.