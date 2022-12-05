Rakesh Adiga or Roopesh Shetty Who Will Win Bag The BBK9 Trophy

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are enjoying the contestants' intense drama in the house. The show has completed its tenth week and entered its eleventh week. Kavyashree Gowda is the recent contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Kavyashree's elimination was unexpected by the contestants and viewers because she played well and entered the audience. Well, the contestants who are in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house for the race are Amulya Gowda, Anupama, Arun Sagar, Aryavardhan, Deepika Das, Divya Urduga, Prashanth Sambargi, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, and Rupesh Rajanna. From day one of the show, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers believed that Roopesh Shetty had many chances to bag the trophy.

Roopesh Shetty impressed the audience in Bigg Boss Kannada OT season 1 and became a top performer, and entered the Bigg Bos Kannada season 9. In BBK9 also Roopesh Shetty continues to impress the viewers. On the other hand, Rakesh Adiga is giving head to head to competition to Roopesh Shetty. With each passing day, Rakesh Adiga is improving his performance. Both Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty have huge followings outside the house. Roopesh Shetty fans and Rakesh Adiga fans are not leaving any opportunity to trend them. So BBK viewers believe that Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga will lift the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 trophy.