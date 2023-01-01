Rakesh Adiga Deserved to Win BBK9, Say Viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 host Kichcha Sudeep declared Roopesh Shetty as the winner and Rakesh Adiga as runner-up. By this news, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are upset with Colors Kannada’s unfair decision. Earlier there was a high prediction that Rakesh Adiga have many chances to bag the trophy and BBK9 viewers trended him to win. There were many speculations that Rakesh Adiga won the show and a few unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 pages declared him as the winner. After Kichcha Sudeep’s announcement, Rakesh Adiga fans trolled and slammed Colors Kannada and Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers. They say that Rakesh Adiga is in the top position than Roopesh Shetty and he deserves to lift the trophy. Anyway, the audience says that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 real winner is Rakesh Adiga and mentions he is a people winner. However, it is unknown about the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale voting result but Roopesh Shetty was equally predicted to win the trophy from day one of the show. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.