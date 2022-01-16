Bigg Boss Tamil 5 grand finale started off on a high note with the event being a star studded one.

With priyanka, Pavani and Raju being the three finalists, contestants as also TV viewers were anxious to see who would finally walk away with the winner's trophy and it has emerged that Raju is the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

The curtains finally came down on Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. And as predicted, our guess was correct. Raju has indeed bagged the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy. Raju's name has been trending on all social media platforms as the trophy winner for quite sometime now. We can say that Raju has gained a lot of popularity after he entered the Bigg Boss house. It is evident that Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers admired Raju and supported him. Raju fans worked hard to promote him for his genuine game.

From day one, Raju played his own game but people sat up and took notice if him after the Pavani issue. Raju and Ciby got into an ugly fight with Pavani over her relationship with Abhinay Vaddi. Anyway, Raju did not give up on any task and gave tough competition to other contestants. According to the latest update, Raju is the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Priyanka is runner up followed by Pavani Reddy, who's second runner up. Sakshi Post congratulates you Raju and wishes you all the best.