Raju Jeyamohan Total Earnings from Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Raju Jeyamohan became the winner of the fifth season of Tamil Bigg Boss. Priyanka Deshpande was the first runnerup whereas Pavani Reddy secured third place. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 started with 18 contestants. Isai Vani, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, Nadia Chang, Varun, Madhumita, Namitha Marimuthu, Abishek Raja, Priyanka Deshpande, Imman Annachi, Suruthi, Akshara Reddy, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Cibi, Raju, and Niroop entered the house. All the contestants gave their best during their stint in the BB house. Kamal Haasan acted as the host of the show. Actor Sivakarthikeyan attended the grand finale of the show as a special guest.

Now, coming to Raju Jeyamohan, he won the hearts of the audiences with his game. Raju was one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. He acted in serials like Kalloori Salai, Kana Kaanum Kalangal, and Saravanan Meenatchi. According to the reports, he earned Rs. 1.5 lakh per week for staying inside the BB house and it comes to a total of Rs. 22.5 lakh for 15 weeks. Not only this, he received a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh and the trophy. So, Raju Jeyamohan's total earnings come to around Rs. 75 lakh.

Also Read: BTS Suga One More Crazy Record On Spotify