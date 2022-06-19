Rajkummar Rao in A Cop Avatar in HIT

The teaser of one of the most anticipated suspense-thriller HIT: The First Case starring RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra was unveiled today.

The teaser looks extremely enthralling and will keep you hooked to your seat. Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Vikram- a police officer, who is divided between his dedication towards the job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in an extremely intense cop- role. The teaser revolves around RajKummar Rao trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons. The motion poster wooed the audience when it came out, and they can’t wait to see what the trailer and finally the movie holds for them.



Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.