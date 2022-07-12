Rajkummar only person on my wishlist to cast for Vikram in HIT: The First Case, says Sailesh Kolanu

Sailesh Kolanu has received immense love for his original HIT, expanding the reach of his stellar story, Sailesh brought his creative magic wand and made HIT: The First Case for the Hindi audiences. He names this as a recreation of his original HIT. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Talking about why Raj was a perfect fit for this film, Sailesh mentioned, “I wanted an actor who can communicate a lot without speaking much. Vikram carries a lot of emotional baggage in the film which makes him a very intense guy, and he speaks very less and always is to the point. So I need a terrific actor who can communicate a lot with his eyes and Raj was just that. I have been following his work for a long time and I love the way he gets into the skin of the character. He was the only person on my wish list and I am glad we got him on board.”

Looks like Rajkummar Rao has completely gotten into the skin of his Character, Vikram. Watch out for him as he manages to deal with his past trauma and solve the mystery of the missing girl.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.