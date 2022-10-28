CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth fans are in for a treat next year 2023! On Saturday Tamilkumaran, the Head of Lyca Productions announced that the banner will be producing two films with Rajini. The puja ceremony for both projects will be held on November 5 in Chennai.

Lyca Productions is one of the most-happening production houses known for producing prestigious projects on a luxurious scale. 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' is a case in point. At a time when the glorious banner is producing 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' and 'Indian 2', it has now teamed up with Rajinikanth himself. This is a reunion of the great '2.0' combination!

There is no doubt that Rajinikanth is considered one of the greatest acting legends of our time. His films are awaited by his legions of fans with great enthusiasm. The general audience is always gung-ho about watching him on the big screen in a variety of roles, and with this piece of news, Thaliava fans will be the happiest.

Subaskaran, the Chairman of Lyca Productions, and Premsivasamy, the Deputy Chairman of the banner, were also present during the announcement alongside Rajini.

There is going to be an ample amount of anticipation around the crazy, big-ticket projects. More details will be announced soon and the names of the directors and other cast and crew will be officially announced soon

