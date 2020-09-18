Super Star Rajinikanth is one of the actors who gives much respect to his fans and meets them once in a few years at his Mandapam. He enjoys and incredible fan following across the globe. Now, the news is that Murali is a fan who is struggling for life after testing positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. On social media, he had posted that he regretted not meeting his idol Rajinikanth in person. Rajinikanth has sent a voice note to the ailing fan.

Murali took to his Twitter and tweeted in Tamil, "Rajinikanth, my leader, it is my last wish that you win the 2021 Assembly elections and be a great leader, spiritual guru for the Tamil people. You should lead the state in a way that even our villagers earn up to Rs 25,000 a month. My only sorrow is that I am leaving without working towards seating you on the throne."

Reacting to this, Rajinikanth has sent a voice message and said that, "Murali, this is Rajinikanth speaking, nothing will happen to you kanna. Be confident, I will pray for your recovery. You will recover soon and come back home. Once you recover, please come home with your family. I will meet you. Be confident, I will pray for your speedy recovery. Be confident." One of the fan clubs had tweeted about Rajinikanth having spoken to Murali. Here is the tweet.

Murali, after receiving a voice note from Thalaivar, he is so happy and is now recovering well. He also revealed he has tested negative for COVID-19. He further said that, 'With the blessings of Thalaivar and fans my kidney will also recover soon. Thank you for your prayers.'

On the professional front, Rajinikanth will be seen in the film, Annaatthe directed by Siva. Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Prakashraj, Soori will be seen in key roles. Imman is the music director of the flick.