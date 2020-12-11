Superstar Rajinikanth created his mark in the world of cinema. The legendary star turns 70 on December 12 and my dear readers, age is just a number for him, isn't it? A big yes. With each passing day, he has reinvented himself and never steps back to experiment with his roles. He stepped into the film industry with the movie, Apoorva Raagangal and later acted in many films. He is treated as a godly figure by many. Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on 12 December 1950 in a Marathi family in Bangalore. Filmmaker K Balachander christened Shivaji Rao Gaekwad as Rajinikanth in Apoorva Raagangal. Fans call him 'Thalaiva' and he earned an incredible fan following.

He has won many awards, including four Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards and a Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award. The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2016). At the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (2019), he was honoured with the Icon of Global Jubilee award. There are many more awards to add to his credit.

His trademark is not just his style but he has his own way of delivering dialogues. We have come up with some dialogues from Rajinikanth's films.

Here are some Telugu dialogues.