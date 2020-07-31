Desingh Periyasamy, the director of the movie 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' might be jumping with joy. Want to know the reason? Just wait... We are here to tell you out my dear readers. Superstar Rajinikanth surprised Desingh by calling him. Thalaiva called the young filmmaker and appreciated him for his incredible work. It is said that Rajini also apologised for watching the movie late. On the other hand, the superstar also asked Desingh to write an exciting script for him. The elated filmmaker took to his Twitter and shared the news. Here is the tweet.

“Soooperrrr...excellent....hahahaha... really I have taken back...congratulations....periya future irukku ungalukku” kaalaila irunthu ithu mattum thaan kettuttu irukku kaathula...paranthukittu irukken....kadavulukku nanri🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾Thanks to everyone who are all waited for this day🙏🏾 — Desingh Periyasamy (@desingh_dp) July 30, 2020

Desingh further asserted that a recording of their personal conversation was accidentally leaked on social media and he is sad about it. However, the director didn't mention exactly who praised his work but fans assumed that it could be Rajinikanth as many times, the director told that he is a huge fan of Superstar.

According to the film reports here is the conversation between Rajinikanth and Desingh - "I saw your movie and it was excellent. I didn't know anything about the film all these days and when I watched it, I was taken aback. Sorry, I didn't see your film when it released. Congratulations, you have a bright future. Please think of a good script for me. God bless you."

The film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was directed by Design Periyasamy and the movie stars Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma. Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathaian also played key roles in the movie. The film got released on 28th February 2020 along with dubbed Telugu version, 'Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante'. The film turned out as super hit at the box office.