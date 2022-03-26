Rajamouli's RRR Overseas Box Office Tsunami

Director SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR is off to a flying start at the box office. Yesterday, the film released in theatres across the globe. RRR stars Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.

The film is on its way to become the biggest hit of the year. Talking about RRR's USA collections, the film has managed to earn $5 million at the overseas box office.

Also Read: RRR First Day Collections: Rajamouli Movie Sets New Benchmark at Box Office on Day 1

Have a look at the tweet:

#RRR in Australia crosses A$1 million on Saturday by evening. Friday: A$702,560

Satday: A$419,792 (3 pm)

Total so far: A$1,122,352 OUTSTANDING 🇦🇺🔥 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 26, 2022

#RRRMovie crosses $5 Million land mark by 6:45 pm PST. Now the USA hourly gross is $1,773,679 OUTSTANDING 🔥🔥🇺🇸#RRR #RRRinUSA pic.twitter.com/rTw5V8s1A1 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 26, 2022

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran among others in key roles. Jr NTR and Charan have thanked their fans for encouraging and making the film a super hit film.

