Rajamouli's RRR Day 2 Box Office Collections

SS Rajamouli and the entire cast and crew of RRR movie are on cloud nine, thanks to the business the film is doing at the box office. The film, which released theatres two days ago, is making brisk business at the ticket window. Despite a steep rise in the price of movie tickets, RRR continues to draw crowds to theatres.

As per the latest reports, RRR has joined the 300 crore club on the very second day of its release. As per the trade buzz, Rajamouli's magnum opus is doing phenomenal business and raking in whopping collections at the box office.

RRR Hindi collections are estimated to be anywhere close to 25 crores on the second day while the worldwide gross is expected to be close to 150 crores. Baahubali's second day collection was said to be 142 crores and around 40 cr in Hindi (This is nett).

Now, talking about total box office collection of RRR, the movie's gross collections is said to have crossed 350 crores gross. Baahubali 2's gross collection in 2 days was said to be about 350 crore gross.

