Rajamouli's Last Minute Decision of RRR Leaves Mahesh, Pawan Fans Fuming | With Omicron variant playing truant on the upcoming big-ticket movie releases across the country, has also forced the makers of the much-hyped and much-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan to postpone his film.

After the announcement came, social media trollers went on a tirade against Rajamouli for making Bheemla Nayak and Sarkaru Vaari Paata producers delay the release of their films and accommodate so that he could release RRR.

Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu who have a huge fan following were mighty upset about these films pulling out of the race. Rumours are that the producers weren’t ready for a Sankranthi race and because of Rajamouli’s last-minute decision and with the COVID-19 situation the delay could be extended.

It might be recollected that the makers of RRR first announced the release date officially a month ago and that was before the Omicron set in the country. As it was a Pan India film the prospects of releasing RRR in Mumbai and other states were also quashed as the variant spread across Maharashtra and Delhi.

The latest news now is that the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam was also postponed. The makers in a tweet released on Wednesday shared the bad news much to the chagrin of Prabhas’ fans. We have to postpone the release of our film Radhe Shyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support they tweeted.

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. pic.twitter.com/cC18q8jmOz — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) January 5, 2022

Now whether another pan India film featuring Kannada star Yash ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and directed by Prashanth Neel is slated for an April 14, 2022 release. We hope by that time things improve and the film hits the screen.

The lucky winners at the box office however were Balakrishna’s Akhanda which was paved the way for a blockbuster hit for 2021 before it ended. This was followed by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa which was a hit across the states and with pan-India makers managing to push the film at the right time and raked in the moolah.

The fate of these three big-budget movies RRR, RadheShyam, Bheemla Nayak have put the producers on the tenterhooks after spending such exorbitant amounts of money in the making of these films.

