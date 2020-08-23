There have been several speculations when RRR will start shooting and NTR fans have been waiting for their hero's special look from the film too. Like "Bheem for Ramaraju", fans want a special video for their idol too.

SS Rajamouli cleared all the rumours and speculations with his short interaction with a highly popular media channel. He said, "We are ready to start shooting but we don't want to risk lives of the cast & crew members when the pandemic is at its peak in Hyderabad."

He continued to say that he took advice from his doctors about the possibility of beginning the shoot in few weeks time. They asked him to wait for at least two more months, when the rainy season will be over and by the time, they predict herd immunity to develop as well.

SS Rajamouli further said, "I've been postponing the shoot of RRR even though Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have expressed their desire to start working. Couple of times, I told them we are going to start and then cancel. Right now, I want to sure about everything going forward and they also do. Hence, whenever we are absolutely sure about the possibility of a start, I will announce it."

He also stated that Covid-19 is not a scary disease and there are treatments to get better. He asked people to stay safe and vigilant but do not panic about it also. About the release of RRR, he said, "We have no plans in sight for release yet. Once, we start shooting it will take 7-8 months to complete the entire post production. So, it will depend on when we can start the shoot. Until then, even I too have no idea."

He expressed great optimism about people coming back to theatres and said, "For a big film that they have been waiting for some time to release, not just RRR, any big buzzy film, I am sure people flock to theatres. At this point in time, OTT releases seem safe bets for producers but that won't be the case in future too. OTT platforms have gained more popularity but theatres haven't lost their grip in being the ultimate experience for moviegoers. It will take time fit audiences to trust again but when they can, they will be flocking to theatres!"

He clearly stated that the RRR team has plans to release Jr. NTR's look but they will only do it, post the start of the shooting. He mentioned, "From Baahubali movie, I am looking to make Indian films and RRR is an Indian film from me, with actors like Jr. NTR, Ram Charan who suit the roles. Please don't call it a regional film or Telugu Film, anymore. RRR is an Indian film by a Telugu director!"