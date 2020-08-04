Tollywood ace director SS Rajamouli’s most-anticipated film ‘RRR’, as everyone knows, has a storyline that is set in the pre-independence era of the 1920s.

It is a fictional story based on two legendary freedom fighters. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be essaying the younger versions of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

Latest reports reveal that Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen playing any of the roles such as bandits, police officers or sepoys in ‘RRR’. While the suspense continues on this, one thing that everyone is most certain of is that Rajamouli is determined to show them in entirely new avatars in ‘RRR’ which will be the most memorable for both Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Talking about the importance of characters in the film, Jr NTR is speculated to get a huge screen space in first half while Ram Charan will sizzle in second half and there are also heavy expectations on some exciting scenes featuring both the stars.

‘RRR’ is being made on a massive budget of close to Rs 400 crores. The story of this pan-India film is penned by Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad and the dialogues are written by Sai Madhav Burra.