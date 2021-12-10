Rajamouli Kickstarts RRR Promotions in Chennai, Bengaluru

Maverick Tollywood Director SS Rajamouli's RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. After much delay, RRR is gearing up to hit theatres on January 7, 2022. RRR will be released in multiple languages. RRR is the first pan-Indian film featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film is made on a lavish budget and on an unprecedented scale. The makers are expecting huge returns at the box office.

Now, with just a few weeks left for the film's release, the makers are busy promoting the film. Yesterday, Rajamouli, Alia, Ajay Devgan, Jr NTR, and Danayya held a pre-release media event in Mumbai. Last night, the RRR press meet was supposed to be held in Hyderabad but got canceled as the press meet venue was crowded with Jr NTR, Charan fans. Rajamouli apologized to the Telugu media over the event's cancellation. Rajamouli promised them that the same Press Conference would be held today or tomorrow. Currently, Rajamouli, Charan, NTR, and others are on the way to Chennai to address the media and talk about the film. After that, the team is expected to take off to Bengaluru.

