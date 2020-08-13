Rajamouli, Family Test Negative For COVID-19

Baahubali filmmaker Rajamouli and his family have tested negative for coronavirus. Two weeks ago, Rajamouli had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and he has completed his quarantine period. The filmmaker himself shared this piece of news on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Rajamouli wrote on Twitter, "Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation (sic)."

Before the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, Rajamouli was busy with his much-anticipated film ‘RRR: Rise Roar Revolt'. The film will feature Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. It is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century.