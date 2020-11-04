As per the latest news update about the much awaited drama Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, director SS Rajamouli is planning to incorporate historical scenes like never before in the film. It is well known that Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju while Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem albeit only in the sense of their characterisation and the film line is something related to the Indian freedom movement.

As the Telugu industry and the folks from the Telugu states know who these legends are, the Bollywood audience may not be so aware.

To bridge that gap, it is being said that Jakkanna (Rajamouli) has added an incident in the story that would also attract fans and audience from across India.

Since RRR is a pan Indian film, Rajamouli is believed to have added a few emotional scenes too that the country can connect to.

Rajamouli had earlier said that this was a fictional story of two freedom fighters but based on actual events. If reports are to be believed, the film will show the Jallianwala Bagh incident, one of the most tragic events in the Indian independence struggle. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, took place on 13 April 1919, when General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire into a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab, killing at least 379 people and injuring over 1,200 other people.It was also one of the important events that prompted the Indians to end the British Empire.

Now, whether this is going to be added in RRR by Rajamouli is something that we have to wait and see until we get a confirmation from Jakkanna or only when the movie releases.

The upcoming film RRR is among the most awaited flicks from the southern film industry. The film will also feature Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen opposite Charan and Tarak. The film is set in the back drop of pre-independent era and expectations are high on this period film. DVV Danayya is the producer of the movie and the movie is making at a budget of Rs. 400 crore. The shooting of the film is going on a faster pace and RRR is going to be released on January 8, 2021.