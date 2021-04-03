Rajamouli’s RRR Pre-Release Business: The Amount Is Just Unbelievable!

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the hugely awaited movies of the year. The film is a fictitious tale of two real-life freedom fighters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem. The makers recently released Charan's fiercest look from the movie to mark his birthday. Now, we hear that the film's record count has begun.

As per the latest buzz, SS Rajamouli's RRR has already started breaking records with its pre-release business of Rs 900 crores. The movie starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran is one of the much-hyped movies across India.

According to the latest update, the worldwide theatrical rights of RRR has been sold for a whopping Rs 570 Crore, while the digital and satellite rights have been sold for a humungous Rs 300 Crores. The music rights have been sold for Rs 20 Crores while the Andhra and Nizam theatrical rights together have fetched nearly about Rs 240 Crore, it is learnt.

The Hindi theatrical rights of RRR has been sold out for Rs 140 crore. Tamil Nadu rights of RRR have been sold for Rs 48 Crores, the Karnataka rights for Rs 45 Crore, Kerala rights for Rs 15 Crores. The overseas rights of all languages of Rajamouli’s directorial venture have been sold for Rs 70 crores.

All the rights of RRR have been sold now and the total pre-release business of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is said to be around Rs 900 crores. RRR, which is bankrolled by DVV Danayya, is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 400 Cr.

