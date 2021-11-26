Raj Tarun's Anubavinchu Raja Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Tamilrockers

Anubavinchu Raja, directed by Sreenu Gavireddy and produced by Annapurna Studios has hit the theatres on Friday, 26 November 2021. While Young Hero Raj Tarun has played the protagonist, Kashish Khan, Aadukalam Naren and Ajay are featured as lead roles.

After the movie got released, it has received a positive response from the movie buffs. Even the film critics have given good ratings for the performance of Young Hero Raj Tarun and Kashish Khan.

Though Anubavinchu Raja got good reviews from the cinema audience, unfortunately, some infamous websites like Movierulz, tamilrockers, pagal new.com. Besides this, some people have also shared these links on Telegram. Do not encourage piracy. If you ever come across such pirated copies of the movie, make sure you report them to the cyber cell.

Sakshi Post viewers are requested to watch the film 'Anubavinchu Raja' only in theatres or wait for the movie to get released on OTT platforms.