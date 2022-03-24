Rainshine Entertainment Brings Alive Most Relatable Road Trip Ek Extra Mile for Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Rainshine Entertainment’s Brand Solutions arm has conceptualized and produced Maruti Suzuki's first long-format fiction web series – ‘Ek Extra Mile’. The project is supported by Dentsu Impact, who has been instrumental in seeing Maruti Suzuki make its foray into web series content. The show, starring Anuj Sachdeva and Meghana Kaushik, brings to light Maruti Suzuki’s core brand philosophy to aspire and upgrade, not just materialistically, but in every aspect of life. Bringing this series to a larger audience, Rainshine has exclusively partnered with Voot to launch the web series on their platform from 21 March 2022 onwards. With a focus on engaging the target audience across a host of touchpoints, ‘Ek Extra Mile’ will also be available on Rainshine’s Being Indian social media platforms on YouTube & Facebook.

Continuing to chase excellence over the years, Rainshine's Brand Solutions team has proved its mettle in the industry by claiming several award-winning campaigns at national and international awards like Promax India, Promax Asia, and National Film Awards. The team has provided an end-to-end solution for the current campaign by leveraging their in-house, digital network, and content creation capabilities to amplify Maruti Suzuki Dzire's vision.

The highly-engaging web series 'Ek Extra Mile' revolves around the life of a nuclear family that embarks on a quick road trip journey to reconnect with each other. Taking inspiration from Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s core philosophy, Ek Extra Mile touches upon maintaining a healthy work-life balance and how necessary it is to keep upgrading in life. Spanning five episodes, the show has been shot in the scenic locales of Dehradun & Mussorie, which is nothing short of a visual treat, where the car ‘Maruti Suzuki Dzire' plays the vital role of bringing together the family in their journey of self-discovery.

Commenting on the association, Anuraag Srivastava, CEO, Rainshine Entertainment (India), said, "The show is our endeavor to position what 'Maruti Suzuki Arena' embodies to their target audience and gives them another touchpoint to experience the brand 'Dzire'. As the forerunners in providing integrated solutions, we're proud to have seamlessly integrated Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s philosophy through the show. With our projects and campaigns receiving their due acclaim in the past, our key challenge is to keep growing and delivering consistently to our brand partners. We're confident that ‘Ek Extra Mile’ will be another step in that direction."

Ranjitha Priyadarshini, Head, Voot Studios, commented, "We at Voot Studios are thrilled to bring a beautiful and heart-warming show like Ek Extra Mile onto our platform and are looking forward to associating with Rainshine Entertainment and Maruti Suzuki in the times to come. Just like the journey embarked by the protagonists, audiences too will experience the many ups and downs and relate to its fascinating narrative. On the back of relatable characters and an engaging plot, it promises to be an offering that our viewers will thoroughly enjoy."

Binodan Sarma, Senior Vice President, Dentsu Impact, said, “We at Dentsu Impact, have always believed in the power of storytelling for our brands. Our association with Rainshine Entertainment and Voot is an extension of this belief. Not only has this association opened up new frontiers for branded storytelling but the experience of working on this project has helped us as a creative agency to discover fresher insights to brand building, which we plan to continue with clients going ahead.”

Watch the show here - https://www.voot.com/shows/ek-extra-mile/246755