Rahul Vaidya Chooses Between Bigg Boss 14 And Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 aired its first episode yesterday (Saturday). We will be seeing some known and famous faced taking part in this Rohit Shetty hosted show. One of the contestants is singer Rahul Vaidya. He is back as a participant in yet another Colors TV reality show.

Vaidya is known for his stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house where he ended up becoming the Runner up. He garnered huge popularity during his time in the house and is now enjoying a huge fan following. A lot happened while he was there in the BB house. Rahul even quit the show in between and walked away. But he was brought back on popular demand.

Now that he is part of the KKK, Vaidya shared that this experience was completely different from Bigg Boss. Staying in a house with people you don’t know for a couple of months is challenging and really tough, also on the other hand KKK is tough as well but in a different way.

Also Read: Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani Giving A Thought To Bigg Boss 15

This is a unique experience for Vaidya who earlier did Bigg Boss. Being in a box with snakes, tigers, or other animals and also performing stunts in water or with electricity, you are literally doing all kinds of stuff. This is not something that you get to do anywhere else. Rahul was happy with how things went with KKK and believe that he performed the tasks well.

Between KKK and Bigg Boss, it would be that the latter is more difficult for Rahul as in Bigg Boss house you are trying to make friends but there is politics to it. You have fights but then you have to live in the same house. Whereas for Khatron Ke Khiladi, you are performing your own task and also cheering for others. There is no politics or anything. It is stunts and players. The stunts are difficult but bonding with people isn’t.