HYDERABAD: Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be next in the film which is tentatively titled as 'Prabhas 20'. Radha Krishna is the director of the movie and it is slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year. But, due to coronavirus stimulated lockdown the shooting of the film has been halted. Prabhas 20 is jointly bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The film is set in the backdrop of 1970 and it is tipped to be a love story in Italy. It is learned that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess in the celluloid. Fans are eagerly waiting to look at the sizzling chemsitry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

All the details related to the Prabhas 20 have been kept under the wraps. Like Prabhas' last releases, the Baahubali and Saaho, Prabhas 20 too, promises to be a huge-budget extravaganza. Now, the news is that the makers have locked 'Radhe Shyam' as the title of the film. As of now, there is no official information but the hashtag #RadheShyam is going viral online. Earlier, reports came that the title of Prabhas 20 has been fixed as 'Jaan' but later on another news broke out that the makers are looking after the title, 'Oh Dear'.

On the professional front, after the completion of Prabhas 20, he will seen in a film directed by Nag Ashwin. The 'Mahanati' director said that the film will be released by the end of 2021 and the big-budget movie will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. On the career front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film turned out as a blockbuster and she won accolades for her performance in the flick. Trivikram directed the film and Allu Arjun played the lead role. She is also having another movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor' in her kitty. Akhil Akkineni will be seen as the male lead in the movie.