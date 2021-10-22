Radhe Shyam Teaser Pics Leaked Ahead of Global Prabhas Day

Just a couple of hours left for Prabhas' birthday. The teaser of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is going to be released on October 23. Fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser. But, now some of the pics from the teaser have been leaked. Here are the photos, just give a look at them.

On Wednesday (October 20), Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the movie. In the poster, one could see him giving an intense look. Sharing the pic, he captioned, "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on the 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages."

Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and the film is multilingual, scheduled to release theatrically in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film is going to hit the theatres nationwide on January 14, 2022. Originally, the film was scheduled to release in theatres in July this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has been postponed.

