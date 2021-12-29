Radhe Shyam Musical Tour Begins From Vizag

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema at the moment. The Prabhas starrer is up for theatrical release on the 7th of January and the film is riding high on expectations already.

Now, Radhe Shyam's musical tour has begun in Vizag. A promotional wagon with Radhe Shyam's posters imprinted all over it has been inaugurated by fans and this wagon will be extensively used to promote the film through offline mediums.

Prabhas will be actively taking part in Radhe Shyam's promotions from the 14th of January. He will be interacting with pan-India media outlets and promote Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas plans to take the hype surrounding Radhe Shyam to a whole new level with his whirlwind promotions. Also, the makers are planning to line up more promotional material in the days to follow.

Radhe Shyam is a proper love drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.