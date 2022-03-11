Radhe Shyam Full Movie Leaked Online Within Hours of Release

Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas is back on the big screen to woo the masses. His most awaited movie, Radhe Shyam has arrived in theatres today. The movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and bankrolled by UV Creations.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde play the main leads while Bhagyashree, Sasha Chettri, and Riddhi Kumar are part of the supporting cast.

The film "Radhe Shyam" has opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as the general public. Film critics have rated the movie 2.75 on a scale of 5.

As soon as the movie was released, Prabhas' fans and movie buffs have shared their reviews of the movie on social media. Most of the Twitterati say that Prabhas-Poja's chemistry, songs' and climax are highlights of the movie, Radheshyam. At the same time, a section of the audience felt that the movie narration slows down in certain scenes.

With the movie is getting positive talk, fans are eagerly waiting for their turn to watch the movie in theatres. But on the other hand, miscreants are on the prowl. As per sources, Prabhas' latest release, Radheshyam has been leaked on piracy sites. Pirated copies of Radhe Shyam are making the rounds on social media and piracy sites.

Prabhas' fans are upset and reporting piracy sites to cyber cells and tagging movie makers on social media. If you come across any such illegal links or find pirated copies of Radhe Shyam, bring it to the notice of the cyber cells. Stop piracy and watch Radhe Shyam only in theatres. Movie watching experience on the big screen is always unmatchable.