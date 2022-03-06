The first review of Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is finally out. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial which releases on March 11 is stated to be one of the most awaited films of the year. The first reaction was by Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, whose social media reviews are much awaited by film buffs. He had watched Radhe Shyam and shared his reaction on his social media handles.

-First and foremost he hailed Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry and revealed that the film deals with a unique subject.

-He wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is Electrifying!

-The mystery continues in Radhe Shyam.

-What a unique subject.”

He also heaped praises on Prabhas' style and his swag apart from his performance and his classy wardrobe.

-He also goes on to share that it is a truly cinematic experience filled with mystery, romance, actions, and thrills.

-He called it a power-packed film and that it was a one-man show by Prabhas.

Umair said the USP of the film was the film's climax.

The journalist also termed Radhe Shyam as the " Biggest Indian Epic Saga " !.

Needless to say, Prabhas fans are super excited about this bit of information and gearing up to watch the film on the big screens across India and globally.

Rebel star Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam is scheduled for release on 11th March 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. Apart from Pooja Hegde in the lead role, the film also has Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, in crucial roles, and the music is scored by SS Thaman.

Director SS Rajamouli, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Prithviraj, and Amitabh Bachchan have come in the support of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam and have lent their voices for the film. Check out the run time of Radhe Shyam.

South versions run time 2 hour 18 minutes.

