HYDERABAD: Rebel Star Prabhas treated his fans with the first look poster of his upcoming film. The title of the movie has been fixed as 'Radhe Shyam'. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie have announced that they will release the first look and title of the film on July 10. As promised, they released the first look and title of the film today.

The Baahubali star took to his Instagram and shared the poster in which one could see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a romantic pose. He captioned the post as, "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it." Within minutes, the post has got more than 332k likes. The painting of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde performing a dance looked regal. Both of them dressed to nines and here is the post.

Radha Krishna is the captain of the ship and it is bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The movie is being made on a huge budget and the movie has been in the making for about two years now. In March, the entire team including Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, and others headed to Georgia to shoot some of the crucial scenes for the celluloid. The team quickly completed the shooting due to the coronavirus outbreak and returned to India on March 18. On returning, all the stars quarantined themselves.

The movie is set in the backdrop of the 1970's love story and sources say that Prabhas will be seen in the role of a fortune teller. Pooja Hegde will share the screen space alongside Rebel Star and she will reportedly essay the role of a princess. The movie will be released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. After Prabhas 20, he will be next seen in the movie under the direction of Nag Ashwin. On the career front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in 'Most Eligible Bachelor' film as well.