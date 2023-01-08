Rachita Earnings from Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss Tamil: Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 week 13 elimination might be interesting. As per the speculations, Rachita will get the eviction pass in tonight’s episode. The nesws of Rachita elimination is creating loud noise on the internet. Rachita fans are trolling Vijay Television and Bogg Boss Tamil season 6 makers for doing unfair elimination. A section of the audience says that Rachita is in the top position with the highest voting percentage and questions the reason behind Vijay Television's decision to eliminate her. Rachita has gained huge popularity and following outside the Bigg Boss Tamil glasshouse for being truthful and providng level-playing field to other contestants on the show. The audience are praising her for not giving up on any hard task.

Well, after Rachita's elimination rumor started doing rounds on social media, people have been searching for her earnings from Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. The social media reports say that Vijay Television paid Rachita around Rs 3 lakh per week on their show. So the total remuneration of Rachita for 13 weeks is around 39 lakhs. However, there is no official declaration from any of Rachita's team members about remuneration.