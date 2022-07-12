Ra Ra Reddy. I’m Ready! From Nithiin, Anjali’s Macherla Niyojakavargam Trending Top 1 With 10 Million Views

Of late, we have seen mass and action entertainers performing well at the box office. Nithiin is coming up with a full-length mass action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam made under home banner of Sreshth Movies with his father Sudhakar Reddy and sister Nikitha Reddy together producing it. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie, while editor M Raja Shekhar Reddy is debuting as director.

The film has enough glamor with Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa playing the lead roles. Adding more glamor, the makers roped in actress Anjali to shake her leg opposite Nithiin in the special song Ra Ra Reddy. I’m Ready!

The melody specialist Mahati Swara Sagar surprised with his mass composition and the song is full of vigour. Then, singer Lipsika made it more special with her energetic singing. Inclusion of Ranu Ranu Antune is icing on the cake. Nithiin and Anjali’s sizzling chemistry, mass dances took it to another level. The song is trending on social media and all the music platforms. It’s trending top on YouTube Music with 10 Million views so far.

The team earlier released a peppy track and a teaser, besides first look and other posters. The promotional material indeed received massive response from all the corners and the movie is making huge noise, ahead of the release. More updates will be coming to augment the prospects.