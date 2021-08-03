R Madhavan Stands in Support Of Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra Case

Shilpa Shetty recently posted on her social media accounts and cleared her to stand on the Raj Kundra pornography case. She released an official statement in which the actress urged everyone to respect the family’s private space as she also has the kids to take care of. Many celebrities from the industry stood in her support. Actor R Madhavan as well commented on her post and extended his support.

“You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family,” read the actor’s comment under Shilpa Shetty’s post.

What is it About?

The pornography case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has grabbed the news headlines for the past few weeks. She has been absent from the sets of Super Dancer 4 and did not comment on the case yet. But she finally broke her silence on the matter and took to social media to clear her stand.

She took to social media and wrote that “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. ‘A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family.”

The actress further added, “But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same, I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years.

Read the full statement here: