R Madhavan Creates Coconut Farm In Barren Lands

Many of the celebrities made good use of the lockdown. Several people switched to organic farming and terrace gardening realising the importance of homegrown food. A few in this list include Telugu actors Samantha Akkineni, Lakshmi Manchu, anchor Jhansi and others.

Now, actor R Madhavan too seems to have joined the band wagon. The actor has shown his love for nature on Instagram. Guess what? Madhavan has converted a barren land into a coconut farm during the lockdown. Madhavan and his brother Subayogan started their eco-friendly project. With their efforts, the barren land in the Tamil Nadu village has turned green. During the lockdown, Madhavan shared his beautiful terrace garden picture on Instagram with the caption: ‘Mumbai terrace has a new fruit.’

Speaking about the rejuvenated land, Madhvan said, ‘It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. We learned everything from preparing the land to making it into the correct order. The bit of learning is priceless. We will implement this on other locations across India," said the actor.