Sanjay Dutt falling sick has thrown the spanner in the works for KGF 2 in which Sanjay Dutt is playing a key role. Dutt got admitted to Lilavathi Hospital a few days ago for breathlessness. He and his family thought it could be COVID-19 disease.

But then, the doctors found that he has pulmonary infection and they treated him for immediate recovery. After two to three days stay in hospital, he got discharged and later, he stated that he is taking time off from work to get treated for his illness.

Now, we got to know that he has been diagnosed with stage-3 lung cancer. The doctors have sent a piece of his lung tissue for biopsy and then found out that he is suffering from cancer.

Immediately, the actor decided to leave the country, putting all his work assignments on hold until he returns healthy. He is expected to go to the USA for treatment like Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Yuvraj Singh and many others.

This means that he won't be able to shoot for KGF Chapter 2 for his remaining portions and the movie might have to release with what they have shot of his character till date or wait for him to return, no matter how many months it would take for him to recover.

We hope the actor successfully fights his illness and gets back to work to entertain us all on screen like he did in "Khalnayak", "Vasthav", "Munnabhai Series" and a lot more films.