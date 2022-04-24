Qatar 2022 Football World Cup: BTS Leader RM Voice For Hyundai New Ad

Qatar is all ready to host the 2022 Football World Cup. Fans are pretty much happy and are super excited. This year, Hyundai is the official partner for the FIFA World Cup. The Hyundai x FIFA World Cup ad campaign was released on April 21 and it was loved by all and sundry. There is one interesting thing about the ad. The ad has been voiced by BTS's leader RM.

In the video, one could listen to RM saying, "What makes a great goal? Is it the one that electrifies? The one that is too good to be true? That just steals our breath? The one that shakes the world with a thunderstorm of a thousand voices? The one that rewrites football history? Or is it a goal that is far greater than that?"

RM aka Kim Nam-Joon is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is the leader of the South Korean boy group BTS. In 2015, he released his first solo mixtape, RM. In October 2018, his second mixtape, Mono, was the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart. He has recorded with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

