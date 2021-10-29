For the first time in the history of world cinema, entertainment giants, PVR & SS Rajamouli have come together to collaborate for a huge event. In one of the biggest collaborations, RRR has tied up with PVR cinemas, which will now be referred to as 'PVRRR' for the next few months. Unveiling it with a video of the mutiplex's new name board, they wrote," For the first time ever in the world, a brand changed their name for the film… For RRR… it will be referred as PVRRR for the next few months across India in 850+ screens and 170+ properties in 70+ cities…"

