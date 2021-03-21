Everyone is eagerly waiting for an update from the team of Pushpa. Mythri Movie Makers took to its Twitter and shared that they are going to release an update on Sunday morning. Here is the tweet.

Ever since the news has broke out, the hashtag #PushpaOnAug13 is trending on Twitter. Fans and netizens started tweeting using the hashtag and it has got more than 20 k tweets.

Pushpa, an action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the lead actors while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie. Pushpa is being made on a huge budget and expectations are very high. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 13 August 2021 and it will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Here are some of the tweets.

Less Than 15 Mins

Stay tuned 😉😉 😈 9.00 AM 😈#Pushpa #PushpaOnAug13 — TOP LESI PODDI (@TopLesiPoddi) March 21, 2021