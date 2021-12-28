Pushpa Will Make Rs 325 Crores

Icon Staar Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is going great guns at the box office. The film is doing pretty well not just in the domestic circuit but also in the pan-India market.

The makers held a success meet event today to celebrate the success of the Sukumar directorial. Speaking at the event, Mythri Movie Makers stated that Pushpa will make Rs 300 - Rs 325 crores in its full run at the box office.

"Pushpa: The Rise has already grossed over Rs 285 crores at the box office. We are expecting that the film will gross in upwards of Rs 300 - 325 crores in its full run. We would like to thank Allu Arjun and Sukumar for giving us a pan-India blockbuster with Pushpa: The Rise." Mythri Movie Makers state.

The director of Pushpa, Sukumar said Allu Arjun is like a god for him. "Allu Arjun is a very composed actor. The way he emotes subtle emotions and nuances are of top notch quality. He is like a god for me and I hope to collaborate with him multiple times in the future as well."