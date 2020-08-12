It is already known that Allu Arjun is currently prepping up to start the shooting of his next film Pushpa. The film was actually supposed to go on the floors by now but it didn't happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. As there are no signs of launching the shoot anytime soon, Allu Arjun decided to trim his beard.

The Parugu actor was growing a thick beard for the last few months for the character he is playing in Pushpa. However, he decided to trim it now as the movie may go on floors only by the end of this year. Allu Arjun is playing the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. He is also undergoing a physical makeover of the film.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music of this film.