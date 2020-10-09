Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa team have been trying to figure out the best possible place to start shooting. They have been waiting to start the shoot from January this year but some or the other obstacle has been relentlessly pushing their schedules to another date.

Firstly, Allu Arjun wanted time to reduce his weight and acquire a new body shape. Then, covid-19 became rampant in India and due to lockdown, the team couldn't go forward with any plans. Later, they wanted to start shoot in Telugu states but director, Sukumar wanted the perfect locations that match his vision.

Now, the team has planned new schedules to start the film shooting in Kerala. But the state started recording huge number of Covid cases and as the winter season is about start, the team has decided to start the shoot in Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

They are looking at other possibilities too among the forests available in Telugu states. Once they finish two schedules in Telugu states, Pushpa team wants to start shooting in Kerala.

Pushpa team could go to foreign locations as well, early next year. Allu Arjun is playing a sandalwood smuggler in the film and Rashmika Mandanna is playing the lady lead. Search for the actor to appear in antagonist role is still going on, after Vijay Sethupathi's exit from the project.