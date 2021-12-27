Pushpa, Shyam Singha Roy Among US Box Office Blockbusters

Dec 27, 2021, 13:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is doing great at the box office. The film earned good reviews and turned out as a blockbuster. According to the reports, the movie earned more than Rs. 200 crore at the global box office. Pushpa became the first south Indian movie of 2021 to cross the $2M mark in the USA.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Pushpa collection, " #Pushpa shatters the myth that extensive + expensive *pre-release* promotions is responsible for attracting audiences to cinemas… Eventually, the content does the talking when a film is released… Let’s not forget, content is KING and the audiences are KING MAKERS. #PushpaHindi."

Sumit Kadel tweeted " #PushpaHindi EMERGED HIT in North India. The film has collected ₹32.95 cr net till now & eying a lifetime collection of ₹ 50-60 cr nett .  #AlluArjun has cemented his position as a BANKABLE STAR in the Hindi belt. #Pushpa."

Here is a tweet from Idlebrain jeevi.

Coming to Shyam Singha Roy collections, BA Raju tweeted, "#ShyamSinghaRoy is now a half-million dollar baby in the USA. Enjoy this Holiday period watching this Blockbuster Classic! With your family."

Idlebrain jeevi tweeted, "#ShyamSinghaRoy has crossed half a million mark in the USA. 11 out of last 12 theatrical releases of Nani have crossed half a million in USA (since Bhale Bhale except for KAY). He carries goodwill among the USA folks. " Just look at the tweet here.

 


