Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-The Rise Part 1 was released to a grand opening on Friday, December 17th, and looking by the initial verdict it could be creating records at the box office.

Bunny’s fans began celebrating in front of the theatres and were seen waiting all night for the first-day first show release in various places across the two Telugu states. It has opened to positive reviews, however by feedback on Twitter, one can say that apart from Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song number - Oo Antava Mava OoOo Antava Mava seems to be setting the screens on fire for its in-the-face raunchy steps. Fans could be seen throwing coloured paper on the screen when the song came up, and many of them were seen hooting and whistling while the song was played.

Coming to Samantha, the actress is on a roll post her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Her bold dance moves in the song are somewhat similar to the recording dance steps which are famous in the Northern Andhra and Godavari regions of Andhra Pradesh. The slightly provocative steps which Samantha does where she adjusts her blouse and skirt and invites the actor have been the talk of the town. The recording dance troupes in AP would usually come during the festive season of Dusshera and Sankranthi. They would set up tents outside the villages and girls in mildly provocative dresses would perform dances, usually to the old Telugu item numbers ( mostly of Jayamalini, Jyothilakshmi, or Silk Smitha) for the male audience. Over the period they have also changed their costumes and songs to keep up with the times and continue to regale the audience, albeit secretly as it is not legal.

If one remembers Pushpa director Sukumar in his previous blockbuster Rangasthalam, had a similar item song with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in the song Jigelu Rani, which showed a recording dance as part of the film which was sent in the 1980s’. Looks like he has decided to continue the same in Puspha as well.

Samantha who is appearing in her first special song appearance of her career has gone out all the way to add glamour to the song which became popular in no time when the lyrical video was released marking 10 million views in a short time. It was said that Samantha's item song was added to the film at the last minute and the producers announced that Samantha would be joining the film for a special appearance much later. Effectively it was the fifth song to be released and the 30-second brief video of the song where she gyrates with Allu Arjun was launched just five days before the release and created the much-needed hype for the film.

Samantha's item song has surely created more hype around the film after the trailer. This apart a few sections of the audience are also comparing Samantha's Pushpa's dance number with Kareena Kapoor's hit number Fevicol Se from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, where she is seen in a similar outfit. It is not clear whether Oo Antava Mava was choreographed by Jani master or Ganesh Acharya. The song was sung by popular singer Mangli's sister Indravathi Chauhan and has been declared as the 'sizzling song of the year'.

If you look at social media, fans and followers are only sharing videos of Samantha's special song proving that Samantha's item song is the chartbuster of 2021. We have to admit it folks Samantha is back with a bang!

We, unfortunately, cannot share the videos as it will be an infringement of copyright so go and watch Pushpa in theatres.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil and Fahadh Faasil, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa - The Rise released on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film is slated for release in 2022.

