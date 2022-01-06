Pushpa OTT Release News Fake, Details Inside

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has created records at the box office with its cfollections. The movie collected 150 crores in its first week and joined the 200 crore club in second week. The total collections is said to be Rs 350 crores.

The Hindi version of Pushpa also bagged nearly 50 cr in the second week. We can say that Pushpa helped Allu Arjun become popular throughout India.

Netizens are praising his performance in the movie, and they say that his acting skills helped pull huge crowds to theaters. As you all know Pushpa is releasing on the OTT platfrom on January 7. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries on January 7. The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, in a sad news for Allu Arjun Fans in north India, Hindi Pushpa is not hitting the OTT platform on anytime soon. It is learnt that the makers are waiting for the film to complete it's full theatrical run in Hindi before it's digital release.

Buzz has it that for the Hindi Pushpa OTT release, no date has been fixed yet. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said that the rumour of a Hindi version of Pushpa premiering on the digital platforms next week is false. He asserted that the date will be decided once the theartrical revenue goes down. Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the smuggling of red sanders in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam forests. Pushpa was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.