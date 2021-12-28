Pushpa Item Song Oo Anthiya Singer Mangli Mobbed in Ongole

Ongole: Mobbed For Selfies,Pushpa Item Song Oo Anthiya Singer Mangli Hits Back At Crowd: Popular Telangana folk singer Mangli faced an uncomfortable situation when she was mobbed by an unruly crowd who clamored for selfies with the singer at an event in Ongole, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The singer who sang the popular Pushpa Item Song Oo Anthiya (Kannada version) had come to the place for an event. After the program was over and as she was returning, a group of youngsters accosted her and wanted to take selfies with the singer.

Surrounded by so many people the singer was put in an uncomfortable situation and lost her patience when they got too close.

The singer lost her temper and yelled at the boys admonishing them for their rude behavior. She yelled at her assistants to get call the driver and get the car quickly and hurled abuses at them as well.

In the video, Mangli can be seen running behind a boy in a bid to hit him. “Break their cellphones”, she is heard yelling in the video which went viral on social media.

Click HERE For the Video

The singer has become quite popular with the renditions of film songs like Vadu Nadipe Bandi from George Reddy, Bhoom Baddhal in Ravi Teja’s Krack, and now with the latest item song from Pushpa. Her sister Indravathi Chouhan sang the Telugu version of the Oo Anta Va Mama song featuring Samantha and Allu Arjun in Pushpa- The Rise.

